A fugitive wanted in the alleged kidnapping and assault of a Union County woman was taken into custody after a monthlong investigation, the Union County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities found 38-year-old Aaron Dale Patterson at a hotel in Warner Robins with help from U.S. marshals. He faces charges of kidnapping, false imprisonment, aggravated assault, battery and felony probation violation.

Investigators are looking into whether anyone helped Patterson evade law enforcement. The sheriff's office said anyone found to have helped him will be charged.

Patterson was also wanted in Towns County for a probation violation and faces additional charges stemming from incidents in Houston County and Warner Robins.

Perry police are looking into possible charges of kidnapping, three felony counts related to alleged threats, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Patterson is being held at the Union County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.