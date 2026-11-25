Georgia has joined dozens of other states in a lawsuit accusing the bargain chain Dollar General for what officials described as "long-running deceptive pricing practices."

The lawsuit, originally filed by the Federal Trade Commission in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee in October, accused the chain of charging customers more at the register than what was displayed on shelves and advertisements.

The complaint alleges that Dollar General has generated millions of dollars by charging more than advertised and said the company has received "tens of thousands of complaints from consumers across the country who reported the company did not honor advertised prices."

The FTC claims that Dollar General's practices violate the FTC Act, the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act, and state consumer protection laws.

Thirty states have now joined the amended complaint, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said in a press release.

"Georgia consumers should be able to trust that the prices on the shelf are the prices they will pay at checkout. Anything less is unacceptable and potentially a violation of state law," said Carr. "We're using all available resources to fight for Georgia families, and we will continue to push back against any business that seeks to take advantage of them."

Carr's office said consumers should check their receipts before leaving any store and speak with customer service if there is a difference between the shelf price and what was paid. Georgians can also file a complaint with the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division online or by calling 404-651-8600.

In a statement to CBS News in October, Dollar General said that it became aware of the FTC's investigation earlier this year and that the company has "worked tirelessly and in good faith to resolve this matter without litigation."

"Our goal is 100% accuracy between shelf and register prices in every store," Dollar General said in a statement. "As with other retailers and despite our policies and procedures, occasional price discrepancies can occur. When that happens, our store teams are instructed, empowered, and expected to make things right for the customer. In recent years, we have enhanced our price-accuracy processes and remain committed to continuous improvement."