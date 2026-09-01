Georgia father among thousands missing after catastrophic flooding in Nepal

A Gwinnett County family is holding on to its faith as it awaits word about a father who is among thousands of people unaccounted for after catastrophic flooding and landslides in Nepal.

The humanitarian crisis continues across the Himalayan nation, where the death toll has climbed above 900. More than 4,400 people remain missing, including at least 85 Americans.

Among them is Vivek Srivastav of Suwanee, who was on an eight-day religious pilgrimage to Mount Kailash, a site revered in Hindu tradition as the eternal home of Lord Shiva. Srivastav was traveling with a group of about 10 people when a glacier collapse triggered massive flash flooding near Nepal's border with China. No one in the group has been heard from since.

For his son, Samarth Srivastav, and his wife, Garina, the lack of communication has been devastating.

"I think initially we didn't realize how severe the situation was, but as the hours turned to days and it went longer and longer without hearing anything, it became scarier for us," Samarth said. "We're just in a place where we don't really know anything."

Samarth last spoke with his father Tuesday evening, which was Wednesday morning in Nepal, just hours before the disaster struck.

Critical infrastructure across the region has been severely damaged. Damaged hydropower plants and downed cell towers have cut off electricity, running water and communications. With bridges washed away and mountain passes blocked by heavy mudslides, rescue operations on the ground have stalled, leaving military helicopters as the only way to airlift survivors and deliver emergency supplies.

Vivek Srivastav, who remains unaccounted for after catastrophic flooding in Nepal, attends his son's graduation with his family. CBS News Atlanta

Thousands of miles away, metro Atlanta's Nepalese community is organizing relief efforts. During a recent vigil and fundraiser, community members collected donations for emergency food, medical supplies and aid for children orphaned by the disaster.

"It's very bad. Whole towns, whole cities are gone," said Raju Thapa of the Nepali Cultural Center. "People have lost everything that they have. Any dollar will be helpful for the victims right now."

Even the community's youngest members stepped up, including Thapa's daughter, who donated $51 she earned by selling ice cream.

As specialized rescue teams navigate dangerous terrain to reach isolated pilgrimage trails, the Srivastav family said it is drawing strength from Vivek's resilient and joyful spirit.

"He's just a really fun person to be around. I don't know a single person who does not like him," Samarth said. "He's very levelheaded and steadfast. He's a man of religion. He doesn't care for materialistic things, so I think he's all about living and enjoying life."

"Just keep us in your thoughts and prayers because there's not much else we can do until we hear something," he added.

Local cultural centers and nonprofit aid organizations across metro Atlanta continue to accept donations for medical supplies and food for families affected by the disaster.