Georgia families, providers looking for resources to combat rising childcare costs

An intricate look at rising childcare costs reveals new research highlighting contributing factors and how many people are impacted.

On Thursday, the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning hosted a regional road show at the Morrow Center Exhibition Hall to connect childcare providers with the latest agency updates, resources, professional learning opportunities, and direct access to DECAL program staff.

DECAL Commissioner Amy Jacobs told CBS News Atlanta that high-quality childcare should be costly because of the responsibilities of the childcare facilities and their need to survive.

"We know when they're exposed to high-quality, early learning experiences, they're building a strong foundation for future academic success," Jacobs said. "The state is here to try to help childcare providers as best we can in providing that high quality and also helping parents afford that high quality. They're [childcare facilities] managing our state requirements, they're managing what you really need for high-quality care, and they're managing all that while trying to make it affordable for parents. Also, they're small businesses. They need to be able to survive and make money themselves as well."

Jacobs said DECAL offers many programs and resources to help families, especially working, low-income families, to cover costs associated with childcare.

"We serve a little over 52,000 children a year, and we pay for a portion of their childcare through the CAPS subsidy program," Jacobs said.

At the regional road show was Michelle Smith Lank, the owner and operator of Kids World Learning Center in Statesboro. She has been in the childcare industry for more than two decades, and she said providing the highest level of care and service for roughly 200 kids is a top priority.

Smith Lank said she would like to raise prices, but she understands how higher prices are already impacting families. However, the decision to remain steady price-wise will leave the center in the red this year.

"It's hard for families, but it's also hard for providers," Smith Lank said. "Just as the cost rises for families, it rises for childcare programs."

She said several factors contribute to rising costs on a provider's end, like ensuring their teachers make a sustainable wage.

"Also, the cost of insurance has risen, the cost of day-to-day operations, any kind of services that we have, meal costs, all of that increases," Smith Lank said. "We'd like to charge more, but we understand that families can't pay more."

She also said childcare is a workforce issue.

"Without quality childcare, without places for children to go, families can't go to work," Smith Lank said. "So, we need more stabilization into the industry as a whole so that we can be stable, so Georgia's workforce can be stable."

DECAL recently launched an online portal to help families in their search for childcare.

DECAL also has a hotline called DECAL Listens to allow people to share thoughts and input on childcare in Georgia. The hotline's number is 888-222-8740.