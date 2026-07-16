Georgia drug trafficking leader gets 40 years after $1.3 million drug bust

The leader of a Georgia-based drug trafficking organization has been sentenced to decades in prison after an eight-month investigation that authorities say uncovered more than $1.3 million worth of illegal drugs, firearms and cash.

The Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that Archie Zanders pleaded guilty in connection with "Operation Hades," an investigation led by the Muscogee County Sheriff's Office Collaborative Intelligence Group.

Chief Judge Arthur L. Smith III sentenced Zanders to 40 years, with the first 25 years to be served in prison.

Authorities identified Zanders as the leader of the organization.

During the investigation, law enforcement agencies executed nine search warrants on June 9, 2025, seizing 108 pounds of marijuana, 20 pounds of cocaine, 78 grams of methamphetamine, 158 oxycodone pills, 117 ecstasy pills, 11 firearms — including a modified Glock capable of fully automatic fire — and more than $106,000 in cash. Investigators estimated the drugs were worth nearly $1.4 million.

The Muscogee County Sheriff's Office said it hopes the outcome of Operation Hades "sends a clear message that trafficking drugs is not the answer."