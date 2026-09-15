Georgia drug dealer sentenced to more than 30 years for fentanyl deaths of 2 high school students

A Georgia drug dealer has been sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for selling fentanyl-laced pills that prosecutors say caused the overdose deaths of two teenagers.

According to the Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office, 24-year-old Drolvin Calix-Rodriguez recently pleaded guilty to violating Georgia's RICO Act, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Prosecutors said Calix-Rodriguez, of Lawrenceville, and his co-defendant, Elizabeth Faye Elliott, were responsible for the deaths of 17-year-old Rodrigo Floriano-Mayen and 16-year-old Julia Zirangua.

On two separate occasions in February 2023, Calix-Rodriguez sold fentanyl-laced pills to the high school students, prosecutors said. Floriano-Mayen and Zirangua suffered fatal overdoses. Investigators also learned that another teenager survived an overdose.

Elliott pleaded guilty to the same charges as Calix-Rodriguez, except for the firearm charge. Prosecutors said she posted advertisements for the drugs, drove Calix-Rodriguez to sales and handled money for him.

Elliott was sentenced to 20 years in prison, followed by 20 years of probation. Prosecutors said she cooperated with investigators.

"It's terrible that two young lives were lost to this deadly drug," Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said. "We hope this brings greater awareness to the dangers of fentanyl to prevent more overdose deaths like these."

The defendants were indicted before "Austin's Law" took effect in 2024. The Georgia law established the felony charge of aggravated involuntary manslaughter for certain fentanyl-related overdose deaths.