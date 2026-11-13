Georgia Democrats nominate Carolyn Hugley. She could become the state's first Black woman House speaker.

Georgia House Democrats have picked state Rep. Carolyn Hugley of Columbus to lead the chamber. The full House will vote for speaker Jan. 11, when lawmakers convene for the 2027 session.

"Putting the needs of Georgia's citizens at the center of our campaigns is how we all got here today," Hugley said in the caucus announcement. "Today marks the opportunity the people of Georgia have given us to lead Georgia's House of Representatives and deliver for them."

Hugley, the current House minority leader, was first elected in 1993 and represents part of Muscogee County. If elected speaker, she would be the first Black woman to hold the post.

State Representative Carolyn Hugley, a Democrat from Georgia, joined by Democratic state lawmakers, speaks during a news conference ahead of a special legislative session at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta, Georgia, US, on Wednesday, June 17, 2026. Georgia House Republicans are shelving plans to redraw congressional and legislative districts, halting an effort that could have reshaped the state's political maps for 2028. Elijah Nouvelage / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Stacey Abrams, who served alongside Hugley in the House, praised her work building the Democratic majority.

"Long before Democrats had a majority in the Georgia House, Leader Hugley worked to build one, seat by seat, year by year," Abrams wrote.

Democrats also chose Spencer Frye as caucus chair, Stacey Evans as majority leader and Sam Park as majority whip. State Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver said the leadership picks faced no opposition.

"Proud to serve with them, now we get to work!" Oliver wrote.