Georgia Democratic secretary of state candidate Penny Brown Reynolds accuses Trump of sowing election doubt

Georgia Democratic Secretary of State nominee Penny Brown Reynolds is accusing President Donald Trump of deliberately trying to undermine confidence in elections as Georgia prepares for another high-profile statewide campaign.

During an appearance on MS NOW's "Poltics Nation" with Rev. Al Sharpton, Reynolds argued Trump's continued claims about election integrity are intended to create confusion among voters ahead of the 2026 election cycle.

MS NOW's "Poltics Nation"

"Everything that [President Trump] is doing is a pretext: a pretext to interfere in the upcoming elections … because he knows that he's losing," Reynolds said. "What we have to be able to say and articulate to the American people is that this is not normal."

The former judge and civil rights attorney, who won Georgia's Democratic nomination for secretary of state, said she believes voters should have confidence that elections are conducted fairly and according to the law.

"The wonderful thing about having a secretary of state who is not only a former judge and a civil rights lawyer is that I know the law," Reynolds said. "As secretary of state, we will stand in the gap to say, 'No. I will make you adhere to the law.'"

Reynolds also accused Republicans of attempting to discourage voter participation through repeated claims about election fraud.

"All of this confusion is meant to try to make you not want to vote," she said.

The secretary of state's office oversees Georgia elections, voter registration and business filings, making the position one of the state's highest-profile constitutional offices. The race is expected to draw national attention after years of scrutiny surrounding Georgia's elections.

Her opponent, Georgia state Rep. Tim Fleming, has claimed there were "irregularities" in Georgia's 2020 presidential election but says the state has since made "great strides" to address them. As a legislator, he sponsored measures that restricted voting access, such as prohibiting absentee ballot drop boxes on the weekend before Election Day and pulling Georgia out of a national program designed to improve voter registration accuracy.

Reynolds said her campaign will focus on protecting voting rights and ensuring Georgia voters have confidence in the election process.

"We have the votes to win, and we will not be intimidated," Reynolds said. "They cannot take away our right to vote. We just have to get the people out."

Neither the Republican nominee for secretary of state nor the White House has publicly responded to Reynolds' comments.