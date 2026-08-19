Georgia council moves toward suspending Douglas County Coroner Renee Godwin's certification

CBS News Atlanta has learned that the Georgia Coroners Training Council voted Monday to notify Douglas County Coroner Renee Godwin of its intent to suspend her certification for 180 days.

"This action starts a process, but it does not amount to a suspension of her certification. Godwin is entitled to written notification and to request a hearing before the council can make a final decision regarding her certification," the council said in a statement.

The council did not disclose the reason for the proposed suspension. However, a council member told CBS News Atlanta that it would provide copies of the notices sent to Godwin and Douglas County Deputy Coroner Carmen Chandler. The council voted to revoke Chandler's certification.

"I feel victorious. I feel like justice is on its way," said Stephanie Lewallen, whose ex-husband died in January 2025.

Lewallen said Godwin's office ruled her ex-husband's death a suicide, a finding she and her family do not accept.

"I don't think she made a decision. I think it was her deputy coroner, Helen Neal, but he based his decision on what the investigator told him when he got there," Lewallen said.

CBS News Atlanta reached out to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office for comment but has not received a response.

Godwin released the following statement Monday:

"As of today, the Douglas County Coroner's Office remains committed to serving our community. I understand that information circulating across various media platforms may have some community members concerned about the status of my position. I want to make it clear: I am not suspended. I was elected by the people and for the people, and I continue to serve as your coroner. It is business as usual. I am working, I will continue working, and I remain committed to serving you. Thank you for your continued support and understanding."