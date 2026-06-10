Georgia Congressmen Fuller, Clyde seek impeachment of Atlanta federal judge after courthouse sex scandal investigation

Two Republican congressmen from Georgia want a federal judge in Atlanta removed from the bench after an investigation found she had sex with a police officer in her courthouse chambers, attended a partisan political event and lied to investigators about it.

U.S. Reps. Clay Fuller and Andrew Clyde each filed separate impeachment resolutions against U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross this week, referring the matter to the House Judiciary Committee, the body that will decide whether to move forward with impeachment proceedings.

Federal judges are appointed for life and can only be removed through impeachment.

Fuller filed his resolution on June 8. Clyde followed a day later, writing on social media that Ross' actions prove she is "incapable of displaying integrity or impartiality." Clyde's resolution has 14 co-sponsors, including Georgia Rep. Buddy Carter.

Ross was nominated to the Northern District of Georgia by then-President Barack Obama in December 2013 and confirmed by the Senate that November. Before taking the federal bench, she had served as a state court judge in DeKalb County and spent more than a decade as a state and federal prosecutor in Atlanta.

The trouble started when one of Ross' law clerks reported that on multiple occasions, the judge had sex with a high-ranking Atlanta Police Department officer inside her chambers during regular business hours, within earshot of her staff. The clerk also alleged Ross failed to properly supervise her clerks and on one occasion, yelled and cursed at staff.

When 11th Circuit Chief Judge William Pryor first asked Ross about the allegations, she denied everything. In a follow-up email, she suggested the law clerk may have made up the allegations in retaliation for being required to work in the office.

But a special committee appointed to investigate told a different story. A review of security camera footage and sign-in logs showed the officer had frequently visited the judge's chambers in uniform around lunchtime. Six clerks recalled seeing someone matching his description, and three remembered overhearing what sounded like sexual activity coming from the judge's office.

Ross eventually admitted to the committee that she had an extramarital sexual relationship with the officer, but continued to deny mistreating her staff. She also acknowledged attending what she described as a "mixer" of former colleagues from a district attorney's office, though clerks told investigators she had referenced drinking too many martinis the night before at a primary election victory party for a district attorney friend.

The committee ultimately found Ross guilty of misconduct, including having sex in her office during business hours and lying to two chief judges during the investigation. She received a "private reprimand."

The Atlanta Police Department has said it is investigating whether the officer identified in the judicial findings is one of its employees.

Fuller's impeachment resolution says Ross' actions reflect a "reckless disregard for her professional obligations" and that she is "wholly unfit" to continue serving as a federal judge.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.