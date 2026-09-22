Georgia expects Nate Frazier back for Oklahoma, but other injuries linger

Coach Kirby Smart said he expects running back Nate Frazier to be back for No. 2 Georgia's game against Oklahoma on Saturday after leaving its 45-17 victory over Arkansas with what Smart described as a "ding."

"Nate, I think, is going to be fine," Smart said Monday. "He's going to be day to day. Expect him to be able to play."

Frazier exited the game in the third quarter with an undisclosed injury. Smart said afterward the running back could have returned.

Frazier rushed for 75 yards and a score on 14 carries, bringing his totals to 202 rushing yards and five touchdowns through three games. The Bulldogs finished the game with 254 rushing yards. Quarterback Gunner Stockton ran for 97 yards. Chauncey Bowens rushed for 39 yards and three touchdowns.

ATHENS, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Nate Frazier #3 of the Georgia Bulldogs warms up prior to the game against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Sanford Stadium on September 12, 2026 in Athens, Georgia. Todd Kirkland / Getty Images

Smart was less certain answer about the status of defensive back Tyriq Green, edge rusher Chase Linton and receiver Isiah Canion.

"They'll all be back soon," he said.

Canion, a transfer from in-state opponent Georgia Tech, sustained a right leg injury in the first quarter against Arkansas and left the game without a catch.

Linton and Green were both ruled out against Arkansas with lower-body injuries. Linton has not yet appeared in a game for the Bulldogs this season.

Fans have been eager for another glimpse of Green, who exploded with a 91-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and a fumble recovery for a score in Georgia's 70-20 victory over Western Kentucky.

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