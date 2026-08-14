Georgia car break-in crew sentenced after admitting to targeting nearly 500 vehicles

Seven people will spend more than 60 years in prison combined after admitting to operating a car break-in ring that targeted 492 vehicles across Gwinnett County.

According to the Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office, Javaris Cardell Gamble, Myles David Cameron, Kylija Devion Yates, Randy D. Martinez, Emmanuel Chavarria-Ornelas, Giovanni Louis Bell and Kejuan Donarius Miliam pleaded guilty to violating Georgia's racketeering law. Each also pleaded guilty to theft-related charges and misdemeanor criminal trespass.

The district attorney's office said the break-ins happened between Nov. 24, 2022, and March 28, 2024. The group stole guns, cash, painting equipment and other items from vehicles, according to prosecutors. Several cars were also stolen and used during break-ins in neighboring counties.

Each defendant received a 20-year sentence. Miliam will serve 14 years in prison, Gamble will serve 12 years, and Yates, Cameron and Martinez will each serve 10 years. Chavarria-Ornelas will serve five years, while Bell will serve 2½ years in prison followed by three years of work release.

Gamble also pleaded guilty to aggravated assault after prosecutors said a member of the group fired at a homeowner who discovered a car break-in on July 19, 2023. The homeowner was not injured.

Police determined the group operated from a house in the East Point area of Fulton County, where members took stolen property after the break-ins.