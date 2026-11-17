A peanut butter and jelly sandwich may seem simple, but one Fayetteville baker is using it to help children who may struggle to find meals while school is out for Thanksgiving break.

Tone Eberhart, owner of Scarlet's Crumb Bakery, launched Operation Break Bread to provide lunches for local children and families facing food insecurity.

Each lunch bag includes a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, fruit, a drink, chips and a granola bar. Eberhart says each meal costs about $3.19 to prepare.

The effort started with a goal of providing 50 meals. By Sunday, Eberhart said the program had already surpassed 100, with hopes of reaching even more children during the holiday break.

For Eberhart, the mission is personal. Growing up in Atlanta's West End, he remembers relying on food stamps and government assistance. Those experiences inspired him to help families who may be facing similar challenges.

"Even though it looks like people have a lot down here, you never know who's struggling," Eberhart said.

Volunteers Patricia Maugeri and Jodan Gilleland are among those helping assemble the lunches.

The need for food assistance doesn't disappear when school closes. In fact, breaks can create additional challenges for families whose children rely on meals provided during the school day.

"You think about kids having food insecurities during the summer, but you don't think about them during holiday break and when they're on vacation," one volunteer said.

Tone Eberhart, owner of Scarlet's Crumb Bakery in Fayetteville, started Operation Break Bread to provide lunches for local children who rely on school meals during the school year. CBS News Atlanta

Local businesses are also stepping up.

Junk Mama's General Store in Fayetteville is serving as a donation drop-off location. Owner Colleen Davison said community members can contribute fruit, chips, granola bars and drinks or make financial donations through cards available inside the store.

"And so whatever we can do to give back to the people that live here and just have a need," Davison said. "And I didn't even realize until Tone told me what the need was."

According to Georgia's fiscal 2026 school meal eligibility data, approximately 71% of students at North Fayette Elementary qualify for free or reduced-price meals, highlighting the importance of affordable food access for many families.

Eberhart and volunteers plan to prepare additional sandwiches for several local schools Thursday as they work to expand the effort ahead of Thanksgiving break.

Residents interested in supporting Operation Break Bread can donate food or money through Junk Mama's General Store or volunteer their time to help prepare lunches.

For Eberhart, the goal goes beyond providing food. It's about reminding neighbors that their community is there when they need support.

"It shows the community if you need something, just like in the old days, I got your back," Eberhart said.

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