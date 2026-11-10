Georgia animal shelter takes in 23 of 114 dogs seized from home with feces-covered floors and dead animals

One of Georgia's largest animal shelters has taken in 23 dogs after 114 were seized from a Chattooga County home.

According to Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelters, the dogs had been living in darkness on floors covered in inches of feces, with dead animals discarded in garbage bags.

The nonprofit said its team traveled to the animal control facility this week and brought back as many dogs as it could accommodate. The 23 dogs are now receiving care and individual attention.

Photo courtesy of Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelters﻿

Furkids is seeking donations through its Georgia Gives fundraising page to support its Furkids to the Rescue Fund, which helps the organization respond when large groups of animals need rescue.

The nonprofit said donations help cover veterinary care, including vaccines, spay and neuter surgeries, dental care and other treatments.