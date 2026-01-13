Georgia advocates hoping for expansion of medical marijuana during 2026 legislative session

Georgia's legislative session just began, and a highly debated topic, medical marijuana, is expected to be discussed under the Gold Dome.

Army veteran Gary Herber is one of those advocating for an expansion of the state's existing program.

"I served as part of the 10th Mountain Division, and I served with the 10th Mountain Division in Afghanistan in 2009," Herber said.

He planned on making a career out of the Army, but an explosion while serving in Afghanistan in 2009 left him with a brain injury and chronic pain.

Army veteran Gary Herber said medical marijuana has helped treat his chronic pain and neurological damage he suffered during his time in Afghanistan. Gary Herber

That pain was initially treated with pharmaceutical narcotics.

"In a lot of ways, it ruined my life. It turned me into a person that had very little drive, very little emotion, very little feeling," he said.

That changed when Herber's doctor suggested he turn to Georgia's medical cannabis program. It's been a game-changer for the veteran.

"My life has changed in such great ways. First of all, I can feel again. Just … I have emotions again. And I'm able to manage the anxiety, the pain, all the stereotypical symptoms of traumatic brain injury and neurological disease," he said.

Dr. Elmore Alexander, a medical marijuana doctor, says he's seen similar results in many of his patients who are veterans.

"They became positive about life, they started to sleep better, their joy came back," Alexander said.

Which is why Alexander wants Georgia's medical cannabis program expanded.

Gary Herber says Georgia lawmakers should expand medical marijuana to other THC products. CBS News Atlanta

Right now, the program only allows prescribed card carriers to purchase low-THC products made from oils, such as like tinctures, gummies, and drinks.

"I would have panic attacks, and those panic attacks are something that, when it happens, you need immediate relief," Herber said. "And the medications we have now, the cannabis that we have now in Georgia, is not necessarily immediate onset."

Alexander believes inhalable products, like vapes or joints, should be included in the medical program to help provide relief to patients right away.

"My veterans that have PTSD, they need immediate onset, and the tinctures that we're using in Georgia take a while to kick in, whereas vaping is more immediate," he said.

Herber also hopes more of his brothers in arms learn about the state's medical cannabis program.

"Give this a shot, give this a chance, and I think you'll find that this is a viable and healthy option," he said.

There is a Senate bill being looked over this legislative session that would include the changes Alexander is hopeful for. A similar bill passed the House and Senate last year but was not signed by Gov. Brian Kemp.