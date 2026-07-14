GDOT wants your opinion on the proposed Atlanta-Savannah passenger train. Here's how to weigh in.

Georgians could one day have another option besides driving between Atlanta and Savannah.

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is asking the public to weigh in on a proposed Atlanta–Savannah Intercity Passenger Rail Project, a long-discussed initiative that would create passenger rail service connecting the two Georgia metropolitan regions.

Public comments are being accepted through Aug. 6, 2026.

The proposed connections would serve Atlanta, Athens, Milledgeville, Macon, Statesboro, Augusta and Savannah, among others.

The new survey builds on earlier public engagement efforts. Last year, GDOT asked Georgians about their travel habits and preferences for potential rail service.

Results from the 2025 GDOT public survey on the ATL-SAV passenger train. Georgia Department of Transportation (2025)

According to results from the agency's Spring 2025 survey, which received 5,151 responses, more than half of respondents said they travel between Atlanta and Savannah by car at least several times a year, while 79% said they have previously ridden intercity passenger rail.

Survey responses also showed residents were divided between wanting the fastest possible service and one with more stops, though most favored balancing speed with accessibility.

GDOT said a separate Summer 2025 travel survey generated more than 15,000 responses, providing additional insight into travel patterns across Georgia.

The project remains in the planning stage.

Work currently underway includes technical analysis, coordination with state and federal partners, and evaluation of possible route alternatives.

GDOT says more information will be shared as the planning process advances.

While the project has received $10 million to complete its Service Development Plan—including $8 million in federal funding and a $2 million state match—GDOT says no additional funding has been identified to move the project beyond the planning phase once that work is complete.

Atlanta-Savannah passenger rail project timeline

Year Milestone 2022 Project receives $8 million in federal funding and a $2 million state match for planning. 2023 Federal Railroad Administration awards the grant and work begins. 2024 Project kickoff, federal coordination and preliminary planning completed. 2025 Market analysis, route identification, stakeholder meetings and statewide public surveys conducted. 2026 Technical analysis and alternative review continue; public comment period open through Aug. 6.

Make your voice heard through Aug. 6 and take the survey here.