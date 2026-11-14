Man shot by Chamblee police after allegedly firing at officer inside Motel 6 in DeKalb County

A man was shot by a Chamblee police officer Saturday after allegedly opening fire on the officer at a Motel 6 in DeKalb County, authorities said.

Chamblee police responded to a report of a man with a gun at the motel, located at 2820 Chamblee Tucker Road, near I-85.

When officers arrived, the man fired several shots at an officer inside the motel, according to a statement from the Chamblee Police Department. The officer returned fire, striking the man.

Police said the man fled the scene after the shooting but was taken into custody a short time later. He was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he remained in stable condition.

The officer was not injured during the exchange of gunfire, authorities said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed that the Chamblee Police Department requested the state agency's assistance in investigating the shooting.

The GBI is investigating the police shooting, while the Chamblee Police Department is handling the criminal investigation.

Authorities have not released the man's identity or announced any charges.