Athens police officer placed on administrative leave after firing on a person with "bladed weapon," police say

Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has been called in to investigate after Athens-Clarke police say one of their officers fired on a person who "brandished a bladed weapon."

On July 27, 2026, at approximately 4:23 p.m., Athens-Clarke County Police Department (ACCPD) officers responded to the 400 block of North Avenue regarding a disturbance involving a person with a weapon.

During the incident, at least one ACCPD officer fired his weapon, striking the person, who was later transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.

Police say the subject of the reported disturbance was being treated for his injuries.

No officers were injured.

The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave following the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.

CBS News Atlanta will continue to provide updates as more information is confirmed.