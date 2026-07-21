Gas leak prompts evacuations and street closure on 6th Street NE in Midtown Atlanta

Atlanta Fire Rescue Department responded to 100 6th Street NE after a natural gas line was struck during construction activity.

Crews arrived to find an active gas leak from a commercial service line and quickly established a safety perimeter.

Nearby businesses were evacuated as a precaution while firefighters coordinated with Atlanta Gas Light to isolate and contain the hazard.

Sixth Street NE is closed between Peachtree Street and Juniper Street, and several area businesses have been evacuated. No injuries have been reported.

Atlanta Gas Light crews remain on scene as utility personnel work to secure and repair the damaged line. The incident is ongoing.