Fulton County's Top 10 Most Wanted sex trafficking suspect arrested in Decatur, sheriff says

A man accused of sexually assaulting and trafficking a 10-year-old child is behind bars after Fulton County deputies arrested him Friday, according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said James Anthony Zachery, who had been listed among the sheriff's office's Top 10 Most Wanted fugitives, was taken into custody without incident in Decatur by members of the Strategic Enforcement Unit.

According to the sheriff's office, Zachery was wanted on charges of rape, aggravated sodomy by force involving a child younger than 10, trafficking a person for sexual servitude and solicitation of sodomy involving a person younger than 18.

The sheriff's office said the Strategic Enforcement Unit located and arrested Zachery as part of its ongoing efforts to track down violent fugitives across Fulton County.

"The SEU fugitive team did an outstanding job executing this operation and safely apprehending James Anthony Zachery," Sheriff Patrick "Pat" Labat said in a statement. "This is a prime example of the ongoing efforts to strengthen our fugitive apprehension teams."

Labat said the arrest reflects the sheriff's office's commitment to public safety and removing people accused of violent crimes from the community.

Zachery is being held without bond at the Fulton County Jail, according to the sheriff's office.

The allegations against Zachery have not been tested in court. He is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.