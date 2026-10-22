Fulton County voters to decide whether to renew special transportation sales in November

This November, Fulton County voters outside the City of Atlanta will decide whether to renew a special sales tax for transportation projects.

T-SPLOST is a local sales tax on retail goods and services purchased in Fulton County that goes toward transportation improvements. The T-SPLOST is paid by anyone purchasing a good or service in Fulton County, not just residents.

According to the county, the sales tax was first approved by voters in 2016 and renewed in 2021.

Now, Fulton County voters like Michael Venable will decide whether to renew it again on Nov. 3.

"I think I'm somewhat OK only because they're renewing an existing tax that's there," Venable said.

Fulton County's T-SPLOST is a 3/4 of a penny sales tax that goes toward transportation improvements in unincorporated Fulton County and 14 cities.

Venable lives in the City of South Fulton and attended multiple T-SPLOST information sessions hosted by the city.

"Just kind of want to see where they're going, the projects to look at them, and to see how beneficial they were and to see whether they would be appropriate to continue to say yes and let's continue to do some things," Venable said.

Fulton County's website shows investments paid by the tax by project type, which include pedestrian and bicycle projects, congestion relief and roadway projects, and maintenance and safety improvements.

"Well, like everywhere, you know we have lots of transportation needs, road resurfacing, intersection improvements, bridges, sidewalks, lots of needs, more needs that we could ever fund with property taxes," said South Fulton City Manager Sharon Subadan.

Subadan said some of the city's most impactful T-SPLOST projects help with safety.

"We have some very busy and dangerous intersections that we've put roundabouts in, and it has completely changed the flow of traffic in those neighborhoods and in those areas," Subadan said. "Sidewalks are also very popular, giving pedestrians a safe place to walk, jog, run, you know, is also really impactful."

Venable said as far as his vote goes, he's leaning towards yes.

"Only because it's something that's just a renewal and it's not a new tax per se," Venable said.

The county said if approved by voters, T-SPLOST is expected to generate approximately $650 million for the entire county from 2027 to 2032.

County officials said the City of Atlanta is not included in Fulton County's transportation tax because it has its own T-SPLOST.

Henry and Douglas counties also have a T-SPLOST measure on the ballot this November.