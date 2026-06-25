Fulton County health officials notify Johns Creek High School community of possible tuberculosis exposure

Parents and students at Johns Creek High School are being notified after the Fulton County Board of Health said members of the school community may have been exposed to a person diagnosed with tuberculosis.

In a letter sent to families, the health department said students and staff may have been exposed to an individual at the school who was diagnosed with tuberculosis, commonly known as TB.

Health officials emphasized that only those believed to have had close contact with the individual will receive additional notification and be asked to undergo screening.

"Those students who have been identified as likely to have had close contact with the individual will receive a second letter with more information about TB screenings," the letter states.

The Fulton County Board of Health said it will provide free tuberculosis testing for impacted students at the North Fulton Regional Health Center in Alpharetta. Testing and follow-up appointments are scheduled to take place in June and July, though specific dates and instructions will only be shared with those identified as needing additional screening.

Tuberculosis is a disease caused by bacteria that spreads through the air when a person with active TB disease of the lungs or throat coughs, speaks or sings. According to the health department, people who breathe in those airborne germs can become infected.

Health officials noted that TB can be detected through simple screening tests and that infections can be effectively prevented or treated with medication.

The letter sent to all Johns Creek High School families is intended to provide general information about tuberculosis and explain the testing process. Officials stressed that not every student or staff member requires screening.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact the Fulton County Board of Health at 770-520-7556 or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's tuberculosis information page for additional guidance.