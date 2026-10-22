Fulton County Elections Academy explains registration, polling places and voter resources

Fulton County is holding its Elections Academy to give voters a closer look at how the election process works.

Participants learn about voter registration, how polling places and poll workers operate, and where to find accurate election information.

The academy aims to promote transparency and empower voters, according to the county's website.

The sessions come as Georgia reports record-breaking turnout during the first two weeks of early voting, including in-person and absentee ballots.

"I think it's really important for people my age to get out and vote," one voter told CBS News Atlanta.

The voter said young people may not realize how much their participation matters.

"I just want to be part of that change," the voter said.

Fulton County residents can register for the academy online. Sessions are scheduled for 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22.