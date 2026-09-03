Fulton County accepts $68 million price for Atlanta city jail, but key terms remain unresolved

Fulton County leaders have accepted Atlanta's $68 million asking price for the Atlanta City Detention Center, moving the two governments closer to a deal while leaving several key conditions unresolved.

"On price, we have a deal," Fulton County Board of Commissioners Chairman Robb Pitts wrote in a Sept. 2 letter to Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens obtained by CBS News Atlanta.

No final purchase agreement has been signed.

Pitts said the county is prepared to begin drafting an agreement immediately and wants to close the sale by Dec. 4. The county's offer expires at 5 p.m. Sept. 10 unless the city responds.

Dickens proposed the $68 million price in an Aug. 31 counteroffer after Fulton County offered approximately $56.5 million for the downtown detention center. The mayor gave the county until Sept. 21 to accept the city's proposal.

The city said an independent appraisal valued the property at approximately $144.6 million. Atlanta initially sought $80 million before lowering its price to $68 million.

City and county remain divided over conditions

Although the two sides agree on the price, Fulton County did not accept all of Atlanta's proposed conditions.

The city wants to retain enough space at the detention center to house people arrested on municipal charges and conduct intake and administrative work. Its financial analysis assumes Atlanta would continue using 200 beds.

Fulton County said it is open to reserving a specific number of beds through a lease and an agreement between the two governments. The city would pay the county's costs for housing, meals, medical care and detention staffing.

Atlanta also wants the first opportunity to buy the property if Fulton County later decides to sell it. The county said it is willing to discuss a limited right of first refusal.

Dickens proposed annual independent assessments of the facility involving community organizations. Pitts said many of the city's safety and transparency concerns are already covered by a federal consent decree.

The consent decree provides for an independent monitor, community input and public reports every six months.

Fulton County also committed to continuing its monthly publication of detention population, capacity, indictment and average length-of-stay data.

The governments remain divided over protections for city employees working at the facility. Atlanta wants Fulton County to hire any city workers displaced by the sale. Pitts instead said the county would work with its human resources department and the sheriff to match qualified employees with available county positions.

Fulton County rejects hospital and tax conditions

Fulton County rejected two conditions it said were unrelated to the detention center purchase.

Dickens asked the county to commit $200 million over 10 years toward a proposed hospital involving the city, Morehouse School of Medicine and Atrium Health. He also proposed changes intended to improve commercial property assessments and appeals.

Pitts said the county would not accept either proposal as a condition of purchasing the detention center.

The city estimates the transaction could save Fulton County taxpayers approximately $491 million by reducing planned work at the Rice Street jail and eliminating the need for a proposed temporary facility. That figure is the city's projection and is based on several financial and construction assumptions.

The analysis assumes Fulton County could use approximately 1,100 beds at the Atlanta detention center and spend $50 million on renovations and modernization. The city said it has made space available for up to 700 Fulton County detainees during the past three years.