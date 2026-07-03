From colony to civil rights headquarters: How Georgia shaped America's 250-year history

The United States is celebrating its 250th anniversary, and what was to become the Peach State has played a pivotal role in the creation of the relatively young nation.

From its roots as an original colony to its status as a global hub of commerce and the birthplace of modern civil rights, Georgia has consistently been a state of historic breakthroughs.

"If you look at any conflict or any moment in American history, from Atlanta's founding and onward, even from 1776 onward, it's going to run right through Georgia," said John Schmidt with the Atlanta History Center.

The foundation of Georgia's influence dates back to 1733 as one of the original 13 colonies and had three signers of the Declaration of Independence. The state later became the fourth state to ratify the United States Constitution, cementing its place in early American governance long before it earned the nickname of the Peach State.

Georgia became the first state to lower the voting age to 18 in 1943. Education also remains a cornerstone of the state's identity.

"Georgia has always had their mark on history. Education ... The University of Georgia was the first or the oldest public university in the country," said Schmidt.

In the twentieth century, Georgia shifted from a military battleground to a moral one, transforming into the epicenter of the modern Civil Rights Movement.

"The state was the central finishing point for the Civil War and also the birthplace of the civil rights movement, with many notable activists like MLK, John Lewis, Ralph David Abernathy all making their mark here and using this as their base of operations as they fought for equality across the country," Schmidt said.

The Atlanta History Center captures these powerful moments through an exhibition of 100 artifacts invented in the state or belonging to key figures, such as the actual boots worn by Ralph David Abernathy during a civil rights protest or an original Coca-Cola bottle.

The Atlanta History Center is hosting a "Welcome to Atlanta" reception on Friday that is free and open to the public.