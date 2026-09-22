Fresh food, healthy minds: Atlanta seniors receive produce during World Alzheimer's Month

September is World Alzheimer's Month, an international campaign focused on raising awareness about Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia.

The Atlanta Community Food Bank and its partners are promoting brain health by providing fresh produce boxes to underserved seniors across Atlanta.

About 1,350 boxes will be distributed. Each contains fresh vegetables, including spinach and zucchini.

John West with the food bank said organizers selected foods that can support brain health.

"We're fortunate enough to have these resources to get out to seniors," West said. "Just like food insecurity, Alzheimer's does not discriminate in terms of social or economic class. There are a lot of seniors out there who also suffer from food insecurity and who are wrestling with an Alzheimer's diagnosis, so getting these nutritious resources to them is really vital."

CBS News Atlanta

People interested in receiving food through one of the food bank's partners can text "FindFood" to 888-976-2232. They will be connected with a nearby food pantry that partners with the organization.

Volunteers from the food bank's community partners will distribute the produce boxes throughout the week.

The Atlanta Community Food Bank partnered with Planet Harvest on the initiative.

Dr. Elizabeth Edgerly, vice president of care and support programs for the Alzheimer's Association, said memory loss that disrupts daily life can be a warning sign of the disease.

"Another sign would be having trouble with familiar tasks," Edgerly said. "Sometimes we see people even getting lost in familiar places. That would definitely be a sign."

Edgerly said adopting brain-healthy habits, including regular exercise, can help reduce the risk of Alzheimer's disease.