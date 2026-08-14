Forsyth County youth baseball team reaches final at Cooperstown Dreams Park

Thirteen young baseball players from Forsyth County are celebrating a championship run at Cooperstown Dreams Park in New York.

Midway Scout advanced through a field of 104 teams to reach the championship game during Week 8 of the tournament. The team won 10 of its 11 games and finished second.

Most of the players have been teammates since they were 6 years old. Their Cooperstown experience included a parade, fireworks and activities for their families before competition began.

After returning home, the coaches held a poolside ceremony honoring each player with a homemade paper-plate award. Head coach Vaughn Lemoine said the awards recognized the personality and contributions of every member of the team.

"These might look like paper plates, but they're actually very expensive," Lemoine joked during the ceremony.

Coach Hugh Quattlebaum told the players that their success reflected the challenges they had overcome together.

"Everything we accomplished was because of all the hard times you went through," Quattlebaum said.

The celebration ended with the team chanting, "Family on me! Family on three!" before the players jumped into the pool.

The second-place trophy represents Midway Scout's success on the field. For its coaches, players and parents, the experience also celebrated a baseball family and a journey years in the making.