Former UFC star Dustin Poirier arrested at Atlanta Airport

Former UFC star Dustin Poirier was arrested Sunday after police said he became disruptive at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport when he was denied boarding a Delta Air Lines flight.

According to an Atlanta Police Department report, officers responded around 4:50 p.m. on June 21 to Delta Gate D36 regarding a dispute involving an intoxicated passenger who had been denied boarding Delta Flight 1295.

When officers arrived, they encountered Poirier, who police said was visibly agitated, yelling profanities at Delta employees and acting aggressively toward officers.

The responding officer recognized Poirier from his professional fighting career and requested backup because of what the report described as his combative behavior.

Police said Poirier continued making verbal outbursts and took an aggressive stance toward officers. According to the report, Poirier then told officers, "If you want to arrest me, then go ahead."

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 14: Dustin Poirier poses during the UFC Freedom 250 Fan Fest at The Ellipse on June 14, 2026 in Washington, DC. Johnny Bivera/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Officers took Poirier into custody without further incident, according to police. He was transported to the Clayton County Jail and charged with public intoxication.

Poirier, known by the nickname "The Diamond," is a former professional mixed martial artist who competed in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. The Louisiana native was one of the UFC's most recognizable fighters and competed in both the featherweight and lightweight divisions during his career.