Former Truett McConnell president Emir Caner sues university over firing

Former Truett McConnell University President Emir Caner has filed a lawsuit against the northeast Georgia university, alleging that trustees breached his employment contract when they voted to terminate him in 2025.

The lawsuit, filed June 5 in White County Superior Court, seeks damages, attorney fees and other relief tied to Caner's September 2025 dismissal. The complaint argues the university lacked contractual grounds to end his employment early under a 10-year agreement that was set to run through June 30, 2031.

Caner has served as university president since 2008 and signed the contract extension in 2021. The agreement allowed early termination only for breach of contract, which Caner contends did not occur.

The complaint states the Board of Trustees voted 19-10 on Sept. 25, 2025, to terminate his employment and cited his handling of an internal matter involving former Academic Services Vice President Bradley Reynolds as the basis for the decision.

Caner alleges in the lawsuit that he consulted university counsel before terminating Reynolds and issuing a severance package, and that he later informed trustees of those actions. The filing further states trustees did not take action against him at that time.

According to the complaint, the board's position changed following a May 2025 investigative report by The Roys Report examining allegations involving Reynolds and the university's handling of sexual misconduct claims. The lawsuit says trustees placed Caner on administrative leave in June 2025 and later terminated him after reviewing findings from an outside investigation.

The complaint alleges Caner had no knowledge of Reynolds' alleged misconduct prior to Reynolds disclosing that he was under investigation. It also states trustees cited Caner's handling of the Reynolds matter as grounds for dismissal, which Caner disputes, arguing it does not constitute a contractual breach.

In the lawsuit, Caner says his 2021 employment agreement included an annual base salary of more than $272,000, along with housing, benefits, retirement contributions, a university vehicle and other compensation. He claims the university breached that agreement by ending his employment before the contract's expiration in 2031.

The filing also references broader allegations that surfaced publicly in 2025 involving how university leaders responded to prior sexual misconduct claims tied to a former administrator and professor. Trustees placed Caner on leave in June 2025 and hired an outside investigator to review the university's handling of those matters.

Caner has previously denied wrongdoing, stating in a video after being placed on leave that there was "no cover-up" and that no Title IX or human resources complaint regarding the matter had reached his office. Attorneys for the former student involved have previously said university leaders were aware of concerns before 2024. The university has denied allegations that Caner retaliated against administrators.

CBS News Atlanta has reached out to Truett McConnell University for comment and will update this story if a response is received.