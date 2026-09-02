Former small Georgia town accountant accused of forging documents to buy $1.7 million home

A former accountant for a small Georgia city is accused of forging documents in an effort to buy a $1.7 million home, according to investigators.

Whitni Brooke Davis, 35, of Cornelia, has been charged with five counts of computer forgery. Davis previously worked as a staff accountant for the city of Baldwin.

In February, the Baldwin Police Department asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate forgery allegations involving Davis.

GBI agents determined that Davis created, altered or deleted information on several documents in an effort to buy the home. Investigators believe she used the city of Baldwin's bank account as proof that she had the money to complete the purchase.

Davis was arrested Monday and booked into the Habersham County Detention Center. The investigation remains ongoing.