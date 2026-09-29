Former metro Atlanta bank teller charged with fraud in alleged cryptocurrency transfer scheme

A Stone Mountain woman has been arrested on federal charges for allegedly defrauding Ameris Bank out of more than $900,000 when she worked with the company.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia, 35-year-old Mercedes Henry worked as a universal banker for Ameris Bank at multiple locations around metro Atlanta.

Prosecutors say between September 2021 and November 2021, Henry used six customers' bank account numbers and other identifying information to link their accounts to the cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase without their permission.

Once linked, authorities claim that Henry and others transferred around $931,000 from the bank accounts to Coinbase accounts that they controlled. For her part in the scheme, Henry is alleged to have received more than $1,000, though investigators have not shared the total they believe she got.

"Henry allegedly stole sensitive information to facilitate nearly $1 million of fraudulent transfers from victims' bank accounts to cryptocurrency accounts controlled by her co-conspirators," said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. "We will work with our partners in law enforcement and the private sector to identify, arrest, and punish greedy criminals who lie, cheat, and steal to enrich themselves."

Last week, a federal grand jury indicted Henry on charges of bank fraud, access device fraud, and bribery. She appeared in federal court following her arrest on Sept. 25.

The case remains under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.