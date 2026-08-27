Former Georgia Southern employee who defended LGBTQ students receives $250,000 settlement

The state of Georgia has agreed to pay $250,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by a former Georgia Southern University employee who said she was fired after opposing decisions affecting LGBTQ students.

Gemma Skuraton, a former director of student wellness and health promotion, sued the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia and university Vice President Shay Little. She accused them of violating her First Amendment and Title IX rights and retaliating against her.

According to the lawsuit, Skuraton objected after the university rejected a proposal to provide free chest binders to students. She alleged Little later accused her of encouraging student protests and media attention before firing her in July 2025.

The defendants denied wrongdoing.

Under the agreement, the Georgia Department of Administrative Services will pay $144,365.36 to Skuraton for damages and $105,634.36 to her attorneys for legal fees and expenses. The document identifies the total settlement as $250,000.

The Board of Regents also agreed to change Skuraton's termination to a voluntary resignation, remove her termination letter from her personnel file where allowed by law and provide her with a neutral reference letter.

Skuraton must permanently dismiss the lawsuit within five days of receiving the settlement money.

"Gemma Skuraton lost a job, but she kept her moral compass," her attorney, Artur Davis, said in a statement.