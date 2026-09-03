Former Georgia school vendor sentenced for using AI to make child sexual abuse material

A Gilmer County man who worked as a vendor at a local school has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for using artificial intelligence to turn photographs into child sexual abuse material.

Authorities say some of the altered photos found in 49-year-old Ronald Richardson's home, car, and devices were of minors who deputies recognized from their community.

In August, a judge found Richardson guilty of 118 counts of sexual exploitation of children.

Officials with the DeKalb County District Attorney's Office say the investigation into Richardson began when a student at Gilmer High School reported that Richardson had asked her to send him photos on social media. At the time, Richardson was a vendor who refilled drink machines on the high school's campus.

The investigation eventually led to deputies arresting Richardson in January 2025 and executing search warrants. Officials say the deputies found hundreds of images of child sex abuse material during those searches.

The case eventually moved to the DeKalb County District Attorney at the request of the Prosecuting Attorneys' Council of Georgia.

After his guilty verdict, a Cobb County judge sentenced Richardson to 60 years, with 40 to serve in prison and the remainder on probation.

Once released from custody, Richardson will be required to register as a sex offender.