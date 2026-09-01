Former Georgia Sam's Club employee found guilty in massive cellphone, identity fraud scam

A former Douglas County Sam's Club employee has been found guilty of an identity fraud scheme involving more than 100 cell phone accounts, officials say.

On Aug. 28, a jury found Darlita Lynette McKeever guilty of five counts of theft by taking, two counts of theft by deception, and four counts of identity fraud, the Douglas County District Attorney announced.

Prosecutors say that McKeever was arrested on Sept. 24, 2020, after an investigation by local law enforcement and internal Walmart corporate investigators.

According to officials, McKeever opened more than 100 Sprint cellular accounts using fake identities and those of people who did not give her authorization to use their personal details. McKeever then stole the cellphones connected with the accounts, investigators said.

At the time, McKeever was working at the Sam's Club on Concourse Parkway in Douglasville.

"Identity fraud is not a victimless crime. It violates an individual's privacy and sense of security. This verdict holds the defendant responsible for abusing her position and using the personal information of others for her own benefit," Douglas County District Attorney Dalia Racine said in a statement. "I commend our trial team and law enforcement partners for their diligent work in securing justice in this case."

McKeever will be sentenced at a later date.