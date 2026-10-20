Former Georgia police sergeant charged with misusing Flock license plate reader system

A former Vidalia police sergeant has been arrested after investigators say he repeatedly accessed the department's Flock Safety license plate reader system for reasons unrelated to police work.

Santonio Wilcher, 37, of Lyons, faces two counts of misuse of a license plate reader system and a charge of violation of oath of office, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Vidalia police requested the GBI investigation on Oct. 14 after an internal audit raised concerns about Wilcher's use of the system.

Preliminary findings indicate Wilcher accessed it on multiple occasions for non-law enforcement purposes, the GBI said. The agency did not provide details about the searches or whom they involved.

Wilcher no longer works for the Vidalia Police Department. He was booked into the Toombs County Jail.