Former Georgia police officer charged with misuse of license plate reader system

A former Norcross police officer is facing charges after investigators said he used the department's Flock Safety license plate reader system for reasons unrelated to police work.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation charged Vincent Cardwell, 60, with two counts of misuse of a license plate reader system and two counts of violation of oath of office.

The GBI began investigating in September after the Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office asked the agency to look into allegations that Norcross Police Department employees had improperly used the system. Investigators believe Cardwell accessed it on multiple occasions for reasons unrelated to law enforcement.

Cardwell turned himself in Thursday, Nov. 12, and was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail. He no longer works for the department.

Since August 2026, CBS News Atlanta has tracked over three dozen law enforcement officials who have been arrested or faced charges for alleged misuse of license plate reader systems.

The GBI asks anyone with information about the Norcross case to contact its Atlanta Regional Investigative Office in Conyers.



