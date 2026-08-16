Former Coweta County deputy indicted on multiple child molestation charges

A former Coweta County sheriff's deputy, Mike McGuffey, has been indicted by a grand jury on three counts of child molestation and two counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes, according to court records.

The alleged offenses, involving a child under 16, occurred between August 2019 and March 2020 at locations in Coweta County.

The indictment alleges the offenses occurred sometime between Aug. 1, 2019, and March 16, 2020. Prosecutors said the exact dates of the alleged offenses are unknown.

CBS News Atlanta is withholding the more explicit allegations contained in the indictment because they involve a child.

According to the indictment, the child was under the age of 16 at the time. Prosecutors also allege McGuffey took the child to two locations in Coweta County, a gas station parking lot and a wooded area near Pete Davis Road and Thig Pen Road, in connection with the alleged offenses.

Court records filed Friday, Aug. 14, show attorneys Timothy L. Cook and B. Thomas Cook Jr., of The Cook Law Firm, entered appearances on McGuffey's behalf in the case.

The indictment was returned during the August session of the Coweta County Superior Court's March 2026 term.

An indictment is a formal accusation and does not constitute a finding of guilt.

McGuffey is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.