Food and lifestyle expert gives healthy lunchbox ideas that save time and money

Packing healthy school lunches does not have to be expensive or time-consuming.

Food and lifestyle expert Lisa Washington says the key is planning head, keeping meals balanced and allowing children to help with the preparation.

Washington joined CBS Atlanta's Sharon Lawson in the kitchen, along with her grandson Michael Julian Jelks, aka "Mikey," to demonstrate simple lunchbox and snack ideas families can prepare before a busy school week.

Washington recommends including three essentials in every lunchbox: protein, fruits and vegetables, and a grain. She says that combination can help children stay fueled and focused throughout the school day.

One easy option is a pinwheel made with turkey or ham, cheese and a small amount of mayonnaise. Granola, fruit and other simple sides can round out the meal.

For snacks, Washington suggests buying larger packages and dividing the food into smaller portions at home. Families can also make their own trail mix, which can be less expensive than purchasing individually packaged snacks.

Snack boxes can be filled with a variety of kid-friendly choices, including fruit, applesauce, granola, and sugar free gummies. Washington says buying those items in bulk can help families stretch their grocery budgets.

Preparing the boxes together can also encourage children to try the food. "When they're involved, they eat it because they made it, "Washington said.

For a cold summertime treat, Washington also prepared yogurt bark topped with blueberries, almonds, and chocolate chips. The snack can be made ahead of time, stored in the freezer, and divided into portions for the week.

The overall goal, Washington says, is to keep school lunches simple: prepare what you can in advance, buy frequently used snacks in bulk and give children a role in choosing and assembling their meals.

Blueberry Chocolate Chip Frozen Yogurt Bark

Ingredients

2 cups vanilla Greek yogurt

1 cup fresh blueberries

¼ cup mini chocolate chips

Instructions

Line a baking sheet, tray, or small baking dish with parchment paper. Spread the vanilla Greek yogurt into an even layer, about ½ inch thick. Sprinkle the blueberries and mini chocolate chips evenly over the yogurt. Freeze for 3 to 4 hours, or until completely firm. Remove from the freezer and break into rustic pieces (bark). Store the pieces in a freezer-safe container for up to 1 month.

Tip: Let the bark sit at room temperature for 2–3 minutes before eating for a creamier texture.

Turkey Pinwheels

Ingredients

4 large flour tortillas

8 slices deli turkey

½ cup mayonnaise

Optional: lettuce, spinach, sliced cheese, or thinly sliced cucumbers

Instructions

Lay each tortilla flat. Spread about 2 tablespoons of mayonnaise evenly over each tortilla. Layer 2 slices of turkey over the mayo. Add any optional fillings if using. Roll the tortilla up tightly. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 20–30 minutes to help them hold their shape. Slice into 1-inch pinwheels and serve.

Makes: About 24–28 pinwheels (6–7 per tortilla).

These are great for lunchboxes because they can be made the night before and stored in the refrigerator until ready to pack.