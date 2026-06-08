Flood watch issued for North Georgia as heavy rain raises flooding concerns

The CBS News Atlanta NEXT weather team has designated Monday and Tuesday as NEXT weather alert days because of the risk of flooding rain.

CBS News Atlanta

There is a flood watch until 9 p.m. for most of North Georgia as rain increases.

Rain chances will be high over the next several days in North Georgia and the Atlanta Metro.

CBS News Atlanta

As moisture continues to build in from the Gulf and energy increases each afternoon based on daytime heating, there will be the chance for heavy downpours and even localized flooding.

CBS News Atlanta

A few thunderstorms will develop over the next couple of afternoons. We could see some strong wind gusts.

Rain chances will eventually taper off for the end of the week, as temperatures will rise quickly.

High temperatures will be below average with increased clouds and rain for Monday and Tuesday.

The average high for Atlanta is 86 degrees.

CBS News Atlanta

The temperature will be well above average, near 90 degrees, for the end of the week and for the weekend. This is not quite up to record-high levels. The record high for Monday is 96 degrees, set in 1952.

Stay tuned to CBS News Atlanta for the latest on these changing weather conditions.