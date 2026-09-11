Flights to Atlanta airport delayed as storms trigger FAA ground stop

Travelers flying into Atlanta could face delays Friday afternoon as thunderstorms move through the area.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop for flights headed to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The order began at 12:08 p.m. and was scheduled to remain in effect until 1:30 p.m., according to an FAA alert.

A ground stop keeps affected flights at their departure airports until conditions improve or air traffic officials clear them to leave.

The FAA said affected flights could be delayed by an average of 37 minutes, with the longest delay reaching 75 minutes. The agency placed the chance of extending the ground stop at 30% to 60%.

Thunderstorms were listed as the reason for the order.

The CBS News Atlanta NEXT Weather team is tracking heavy rain and thunderstorms across metro Atlanta and North Georgia. Downpours could also cause localized flooding.