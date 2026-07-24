Flash flood warnings issued, watches expanded as storm hits North Georgia and metro Atlanta

A serious storm is bringing heavy rain and flooding to North Georgia and metro Atlanta as it makes its way across the Peach State.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for parts of Cherokee, Dawson, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, and Hall counties.

Officials say between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have already fallen, and additional rainfall of up to 3 inches is possible as the day goes on. The warning is in effect until 4 p.m. Friday.

CBS News Atlanta

Flood Warnings have been issued for the area of Big Creek near Alpharetta and Dick Creek at Old Atlanta Road near Suwanee until further notice.

Flood Watches remain in place for parts of Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Cobb, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Gordon, Gwinnett, Hall, Haralson, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison, Murray, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Pickens, Paulding, Polk, Rabun, Rockdale, South Fulton, Towns, Union, Walker, Walton, White and Whitfield counties. The watches are expected to continue through the evening.

National Weather Service

CBS News Atlanta's meteorologist Jonathan Myers said the highest impact of the storm will be in communities along and north of Interstate 20, including metro Atlanta.

Drivers should not attempt to go through roadways that appear flooded and instead should look for alternate routes.

While the heavy rain could lead to dangerous conditions, it also could help bring relief to portions of north and northeast Georgia that remain in moderate to severe drought.

More storms are expected throughout the weekend, but they are likely to be more scattered. As we head into next week, things will eventually go back to normal, with lots of heat and possible thunderstorms popping up in the morning or afternoon.