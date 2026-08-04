Flash flood warning issued for Cobb and Fulton counties, ground delays at Atlanta airport

A flash flood warning is in effect for two metro Atlanta counties as thunderstorms pass across the area.

The National Weather Service says the flash flood warning is in place for southeastern Cobb and central Fulton counties until 3:45 p.m.

According to the agency, Doppler radar has indicated thunderstorms that are producing heavy rain across the area, with rainfall totals between 2 and 4.5 inches possible in a short period of time.

Residents should expect flooding in low-lying areas and should not try to drive across flooded roads.

Ground stop lifted at Hartsfield-Jackson

A ground stop for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport due to the storms has expired.

The Federal Aviation Administration says that departures from the airport are seeing delays of an average of 105 minutes. Those delays are increasing, the agency says.