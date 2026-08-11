Flash flood warning in effect for north central and west central Georgia, National Weather Service says

Following thunderstorms that produced about 2 to 3 inches of rain so far, the National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for several counties in north central and west central Georgia.

NWS says small creeks, streams, highways, streets, underpasses, as well as areas with low or poor drainage, could produce Impactful flash flooding across the region.

Some locations that may experience flash flooding

Fayetteville, Peachtree City, Fairburn, Tyrone, Palmetto, Senoia, Cannongate, Sandy Creek, Thomas Crossroads, Madras, Dunaway Gardens and Roscoe.