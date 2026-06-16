Five people shot at DeKalb County house party after fight, police say

Five people were shot at a DeKalb County house party following a fight Monday night, and so far, police say no arrests have been made.

Just after 11 p.m., the DeKalb County Police Department said it sent officers to a reported shooting in the 2000 block of Mallard Crest. Upon arriving at the house, officers determined five people had been shot inside.

All five victims were taken to local hospitals, where they are being treated for non-fatal injuries, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.

Investigators said preliminary information suggests a fight happened before the shooting. Police have not released details on what led to the confrontation.

The investigation remains ongoing. Investigators are asking anyone with information to submit an anonymous tip through the DeKalb County Police Department app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the tip.