Firefighters battle large blaze at southwest Atlanta apartment complex, rescue resident and prevent further damage

Atlanta Fire Rescue Department crews responded to a major fire at a multi-family residential complex in the 200 block of Fairburn Road SW on Thursday evening.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames and smoke pouring from a third-floor apartment.

Crews immediately launched an aggressive interior attack, searching the building, deploying multiple hose lines, and working to contain fire that had spread into the attic and roof.

A non-ambulatory resident was safely assisted from a lower-floor apartment as a precaution. No civilian injuries have been reported.

Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control, preventing it from spreading to adjacent apartments and averting further damage. Fire investigators have been called to the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.