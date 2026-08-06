Federal SNAP changes may affect free school meal access for some APS families

Federal changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as SNAP, could change how some Atlanta Public Schools students qualify for free school meals.

Children in households receiving SNAP are generally approved automatically for free school meals. If a family loses SNAP benefits, that automatic connection may end. However, the child could still qualify for free or reduced-price meals based on household income.

The impact will depend on which APS school the child attends.

APS says 59 district-run and food-service partner schools participate in the Community Eligibility Provision, or CEP. The federal program allows those schools to provide free breakfast and lunch to every student, regardless of household income. Families at those schools do not have to submit a meal application.

Twelve APS district-run schools do not participate in CEP. At those schools, meal assistance is based on a student's eligibility. Some families who lose SNAP may need to complete a separate school-meal application to continue receiving free or reduced-price meals.

"The most important thing that parents should know is that losing SNAP does not automatically mean that you are losing free school meals," said Clarissa Hayes, deputy director of child nutrition programs and policy at the Food Research & Action Center. "For many families, those meals are still going to be available. They may just need to complete an application now."

Hayes encouraged parents to watch for notices from their child's school and return any requested forms promptly. Families whose income has changed may still qualify and should apply even if they are uncertain about their eligibility.

Parents can also contact their school's nutrition office for help determining what information is required.

Without meal assistance, APS lists breakfast at $1.50 and lunch at $3. That totals $4.50 per school day, or $22.50 per child over five days.

The issue comes as many Georgia families are already struggling with food costs. An Emory University poll released in March found that one in three Georgia families with children experienced low or very low food security. The poll measured hardship that already existed and did not conclude that the new federal law caused it.

APS has not listed a deadline for submitting its school-meal application, but the form is currently available. Click here to learn more.