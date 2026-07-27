FBI offers $10,000 reward for "armed and dangerous" suspect in 2020 Atlanta ICE office arson attack

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has renewed its search for a person accused of taking part in an arson attack at Atlanta's Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in 2020.

The FBI has offered a reward for any information that leads to the arrest of Kennesaw resident Ronald Scott Watson, who also goes by Sarah Watson, Miranda Kyle, and Emily Smith.

Authorities have accused Watson of being involved in the attack on the downtown Atlanta ICE office on July 25, 2020. According to investigators, Watson was part of a group of masked protesters who threw rocks, cinderblocks, Molotov cocktails, and other materials at the building, causing over $78,000 in damages.

Ronald Watson is considered armed and dangerous by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Federal Bureau of Investigation

Watson had been convicted in 2023 for assaulting an officer in Oregon. Officials say that through that investigation they learned that he had posted multiple anti-ICE messages on social media and claimed to have "thrown bricks, done other things not to be mentioned, . . . [and] Doxxed people." charging him with maliciously damaging, and attempting to damage, by means of fire or an explosive, a building and other personal and real property, in whole or in part owned and possessed by and leased to the United States.

Investigators say Watson has ties to Portland, Oregon and Atlanta, may have changed his appearance, and may be dressing in women's clothing.

Watson should be considered armed and dangerous and has three recognizable tattoos: a woman plowing and a fish skull fence on his left arm, and three faces on his right arm, the FBI said.

If you have any information that could help with the case, call the FBI's Toll-Free tipline at 1-800-225-5324 or your local FBI office. You can also submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.