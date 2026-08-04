FBI continues search for "Most Wanted" murder suspect 25 years after Buckhead double shooting

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a reward of $20,000 for information that leads to an arrest of one of the agency's most wanted suspects in a 2001 double murder in Buckhead.

Authorities say 75-year-old Alvin Scott, also known as Ahmet Sehsuvar, is wanted in connection with the murder of his estranged wife and her male companion in Buckhead on Aug. 3, 2001. According to the FBI, both victims were shot numerous times in the torso and head.

A day after the killings, the Atlanta Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Scott. That was followed by the United States District Court of the Northern District of Georgia issuing a federal arrest warrant charging Scott with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Investigators say Scott is a naturalized citizen of the United States who could have traveled back to his homeland of the Republic of Türkiye.

Alvin Scott has been on the run for 25 years and is considered armed and dangerous, the FBI says. FBI

The FBI described Scott as 6 feet tall with a weight of around 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair.

Officials say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information that could help authorities take Scott into custody, contact your local FBI office or the nearest American embassy.