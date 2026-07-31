FBI and GBI asking public for help identifying victim in 2008 Georgia homicide cold case

The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Atlanta office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are asking the public for help solving a nearly 20-year-old cold case mystery.

Authorities say the skeletal remains of a man were discovered by hikers near the Oconee River Bridge by Interstate 85 in Jackson County in April 2008. Investigators have not been able to learn who he was in the years since.

While details about the case remain limited, the GBI believed the man had been dead between 3 months and a year before his remains were discovered.

The FBI and GBI have released a new forensic facial reconstruction of an unidentified victim of a 2008 homicide. FBI Atlanta

"For nearly two decades, this homicide victim has remained unidentified," the FBI wrote on Facebook. "Someone knows who he is, and his loved ones may still be searching for answers."

To help with the investigation, the FBI and GBI shared a new forensic facial reconstruction of what the man may have looked like while he was alive.

Officials are asking anyone who recognizes the man or knows someone who disappeared around 2008 to come forward by sending information to the GBI's tip line.