Fast scooters, crowded paths and recent violence fuel concerns on the Beltline

After several recent acts of violence along the Atlanta Beltline, visitors are discussing how to make the trail safer for the community.

People who spoke with CBS News Atlanta said they were disheartened by the violence, including a deadly stabbing two weekends ago and a shooting this past weekend.

Although the incidents are not stopping them from enjoying the green space, some visitors said better trail etiquette could make the Beltline safer and more enjoyable for everyone.

Allie Berk said she enjoys spending time on the Beltline but acknowledged that parts of the trail can become overwhelming.

"I feel like it can definitely get stressful, especially on the busier, really nice days," Berk said.

Amber Stipanovich, who was visiting from Florida, said fast-moving bicycles and scooters can make walking on the trail uncomfortable, even though she also enjoys riding scooters.

"I just move a little bit slower because if somebody walks out in front of you, you won't have time to stop if you're moving too quickly," Stipanovich said.

"People who are biking typically know the etiquette of how to stay on this side," Matt Bullard said. "It's the motorized stuff where people are not as familiar with biking etiquette, lane changing and that sort of thing."

CBS News Atlanta

Some visitors asked bicyclists and scooter riders to warn people before passing. Others urged groups of pedestrians not to block the walkway.

Stipanovich suggested stricter rules for people using bikes and scooters.

"They should have a speed limit," Stipanovich said. "You have to enforce the law because you can't use the honor system."

Cal Gaddis said law enforcement should begin issuing citations to people traveling too fast.

"If they start to cite, 'That's too fast,' or this or that, then you'll understand where a little more safety precaution can be taken," Gaddis said.

Despite their concerns, visitors said the challenges are not keeping them away from the Beltline.

"I feel like there are more good people in Atlanta than bad, but you always need to be more cognizant and aware of your surroundings," Taylor Byers said.

"I love the Beltline. I think it's awesome," Bullard said. "Whatever they can do to make it as safe, friendly and accessible as possible. It's a really great project, so I hope that it can continue improving."

"We've got some out here who are not as commendable in their activities, and so it just backfires on the rest of the public," Gaddis said. "But I don't think that is something that should keep you from coming out to the Beltline and enjoying yourself."

Bullard, who was walking his dog, also encouraged pet owners to carry bags and clean up after their dogs. He said people should also ask before approaching someone with a pet because not everyone is comfortable around dogs.